After five years of being engaged, Alyssa Gibbs, the daughter of celebrity couple Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga, has tied the knot with her fiancé Anton Cruz.

Photos of the wedding that was held in Australia was shared by the couple through their social media posts.

"After a 5 year engagement, we finally got hitched!" Alyssa wrote on her Instagram page.



"Finally got married to the love of my life," Cruz shared on his Instagram page.

On his social media post, Janno introduced Cruz as his son-in-law.

