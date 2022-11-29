Screenshot from Mariah Carey's Twitter account.

Mariah Carey has returned to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas."

"All I Want For Christmas" is now at No. 5 with Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" still on top for the fifth week in a row.

Other Christmas hits like Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (No. 6), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 9), and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 10) also made the list.

Carey has the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

She has 5 Grammy awards under her belt for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together" and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi" along with Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love" and Best New Artist.

