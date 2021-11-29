MANILA -- ABS-CBN's big bosses showed their support for ABS-CBN's much awaited series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series" and its stars.

On Instagram, show producer JRB Creative Production uploaded a video which shows ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chairman Mark Lopez and COO for broadcast Cory Vidanes visiting the set and the stars of "Darna" series.

Aside from main stars Jane de Leon as Darna and Janella Salvador as Valentina, the ABS-CBN bosses also met Iza Calzado, the soap's "first" Darna, and the show's director, award-winning filmmaker Chito S. Roño.

"A show of support from our Big Bosses, Sir Carlo Katigbak, Ma’am Cory Vidanes and Sir Mark Lopez #DarnaTheTVSeries," the caption read.

A week ago, JRB Production also released behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming ABS-CBN adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero.

Cameras started rolling for the highly anticipated series last November 15

at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series" is directed by Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco.



Aside from De Leon, Salvador and Calzado, the series will also star Zaijian Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.

