MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Salamat Sa 'Yo," the new single of singer-actress Angeline Quinto, who is celebrating her 10th anniversary in show business.

The more than three-minute video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Star Music last Friday as she marked her 32nd birthday.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The track, which is also available on various streaming platforms, was composed by Jonathan Manalo.

"Sampung taong puno ng iyakan, tawanan, kwentuhan, at kantahan. Sampung taon na walang humpay na suporta mula SA'YO," Quinto wrote.

Quinto, dubbed as “Queen of Teleserye Theme Songs,” started her showbiz career after winning the TV talent contest "Star Power: Search for the Next Female Pop Superstar" in 2011.



Aside from singing, Quinto has also ventured into acting and has starred in both movies and teleseryes. She last starred in ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" which concluded last November 12.