Maris Racal on a roll with 3 series in the works

Actress-singer Maris Racal. Instagram: @mariesteller

MANILA — Maris Racal is on a roll, with not one, not two, but three major projects in the offing, including a second series with Antoinette Jadaone.

Adrian Lindayag and Kit Thompson will join Racal in the yet-titled project, which the latter unveiled through a tweet on Sunday.

Racal and her co-stars, as well as Jadaone, are seen in a screenshot of a virtual meeting the actress shared on Twitter.

“Soon,” she teased.

The project marks the second collaboration of Racal and Jadaone after “The Kangks Show,” a mini-series set to debut on December 17.

Produced by Jadaone’s Project 8, the WeTV original title features Racal as a young TikTok sex guru whose popularity becomes a threat to Kara (Angelica Panganiban), a doctor who gives sex advice through her talk show.

Racal is also working on a third series, “The Goodbye Girl,” also co-starring Panganiban, with Racal’s real-life boyfriend Rico Blanco, and Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, among others.

An adaptation of the Noreen Capili book of the same title, the series will be directed by Derick Cabrido, and produced by Cleverminds and Dreamscape Entertainment. It’s slated for release early next year on iWantTFC.

Racal’s successive acting projects are aside from her music career, which saw her release four singles just this year.