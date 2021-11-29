MANILA – Dingdong Dantes turned sentimental as he shared to his social media followers “one proud dad moment” with his daughter Zia.

Sharing a photo of Zia with Cathy Garcia Molina and Dan Villegas, Dantes said watching his daughter work with these two well-known directors for a commercial is something that really makes him feel truly grateful.

“Watching Zia do this Shopee commercial with these two directors that I respect and admire, wala akong ibang naramdaman at nasabi kundi, ‘sobrang nakaka-proud,’” he said.

Saying this is a rare privilege and opportunity to witness, Dantes said: “Ganito pala yung feeling na sinasabi nila kapag nakikita mong nagku-krus ang landas ng mga bagay at tao na mahalaga sa buhay mo. I will remain forever grateful for moments like this.”

Dantes worked with Molina in the Star Cinema movie “Seven Sundays,” while Villegas was his classmate in a film course before.

Aside from Zia, Dantes has another child, Sixto, with wife Marian Rivera.