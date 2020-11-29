Jona, Kyla, Klarisse team up to perform 'Kabataang Pinoy' cover

MANILA - Kapamilya divas Jona, Kyla and Klarisse de Guzman gave a fresh twist to the Itchyworms’ “Kabataang Pinoy” on Sunday.

During their number on “ASAP Natin To,” the three singers did a cover of the 2006 tune which was used as the theme song of the first-ever teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Jona, Kyla and De Guzman were also joined on stage by “Idol Philippines” alumni Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa and Enzo Almario, collectively known as the iDolls.

Later in the number, the segment was also made special by AC Bonifacio, Lance Carr and Kyle Echarri, who all showed off their moves as they grooved to the OPM song.

The November 29 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.