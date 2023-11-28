Gabby Concepcion attends the premiere night of his daughter KC's movie 'Asian Persuasion.' MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to express her support to her daughter KC Concepcion, who led the star-studded premiere of the movie "Asian Persuasion" in Mandaluyong City on Monday.

On Instagram, Cuneta explained why she was not able to attend the premiere night of her daughter's film.

"Happy to have received an award tonight but sad I couldn’t make habol to your premiere! Congrats, baby. Love you," she wrote, addressing Concepcion.

Cuneta attended the Philippine Legacy Gala 2023, which was also held on Monday night, where she was given the Philippine Legacy Laurel Award in Music.

Meanwhile, Cuneta reposted Concepcion's post inviting everyone to watch "Asian Persuasion" which opens cinemas on November 29.

During the premiere night of "Asian Persuasion," veteran actor Gabby Concepcion walked down the red carpet with his daughter KC.

LOOK: Gabby Concepcion attended the premiere night of KC's movie 'Asian Persuasion'. In the photo, KC giving Gabby a hug, then whispered 'thank you for being here'. pic.twitter.com/SeVkD8nkuM — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 27, 2023

Onstage for a quick interview, Concepcion expressed her gratitude to her father, who showed up despite his busy schedule taping a new soap opera with Marian Rivera.

ABS-CBN News caught up with father and daughter on their way to the cinema. KC shared how nervous she was for her father to see what she described as a "humble project."

Minutes before the screening, KC and the rest of the cast attended a short press conference and answered a few questions from the press including the topic of divorce, which is tackled in the movie.

Also in attendance at the red-carpet event were other members of the cast including Filipino-American actors Paolo Montalban and Dante Basco, comedienne Fe delos Reyes and model-actor Kevin Kreider, Geneva Carr, writer Mike Ang and director Jhett Tolentino.



Two cinemas showing the film were packed with guests, celebrities and attendees who flew from different parts of the country and some, all the way from the United States. -- With report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC