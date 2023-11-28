WATCH: Music video of Maymay, Shanti Dope's 'Dugong Palaban'

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has released the music video for "Dugong Palaban" performed by Maymay Entrata and Shanti Dope, which has been uploaded on thge game's YouTube channel.

"Dugong Palaban" is the theme song of M5 World Championship.

The M5 World Championship will be held from December 2 to 17 in the Philippines.



AP Bren and Blacklist International will represent MPL Philippines in the tournament, to be held at the EVM Convention Center and the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

MPL Philippines teams are gunning for four consecutive world titles for the country, with ECHO winning the last world championship over fellow Pinoys Blacklist in Jakarta earlier this year.

