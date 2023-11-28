Manila was the tail end of a 29-date tour that took Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band across four countries.

The band kicked off this tour with a show in Montclair, New Jersey playing every other day. The one exception were the two dates in the United Kingdom after which they took a month’s break to recharge their batteries before continuing the second leg of their current tour.

“It has been a long tour,” Hall to;d this author after a brief stop on his way to the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, November 27. Todd Rundgren was finishing his final song of his set and Hall stopped by for a minute before proceeding backstage. This afforded an opportunity for a brief chat.

"Hey, Daryl. Thanks for coming over to Manila."

"My pleasure."

"If you don’t mind my asking – where’s 'Everything Your Heart Desires'? – Oh, that version with Kandace Springs is simply awesome! 'Method of Modern Love'? 'Possession Obsession'? 'Adult Education'?"

Hall laughed.

“If we sang everything, we’d play on through the night. That doesn’t sound so bad, does it? But I am getting in on the year,” Hall chuckled.

No kidding. Hall is 77 years of age. He doesn’t hit the high notes in the way that made “Wait for Me” so painful and yet brilliant. Even his duet with Rundgren on the former’s classic “Can We Still Be Friends” is played at a lower key to allow his and Rundgren’s voice to adjust.

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House band performed 14 songs that ran for an hour and 25 minutes at the Mall of Asia Arena. He sang Hall and Oates classics, including a few of his solo works.

While Hall might not have been his sprightly old self as the set list had fewer of the danceable tunes to slower songs. It wasn’t so bad because everyone got to see that Philly mood by these two Philadelphia boys (yes, Rundgren also hails from Philadelphia).

When the band performed “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” that got the MOA Arena crowd up and dancing in the aisles, I thought, it’s about time. That was great to see. And I thought that “Method of Modern Love” or “Kiss on My List” would have been perfect for that dancing and sing-song vibe for the show.

Alas. Just when the crowd was in the mood for dancing, the band took a quick break. He returned for a more sedate version of “Wait for Me,”

I loved “Wait for Me,” which remains one of my all-time favorite three songs from Hall & Oates; it is a song I have loved since it hit the airwaves in 1979. Again, I miss those days when he could hit those high notes and make the performance more poignant and bittersweet.

And came another soulful version of “Can We Still Be Friends” followed by “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind.”

It was the final two songs that got the crowd up and standing once more with the aforementioned “Kiss on My List” and “Private Eyes.”

Despite missing some obvious classics and Hall clearly not himself (do you expect him to perform like he was in their '80s prime), it remained a memorable evening.

These are the songs Generation X danced to or sang along to on the radio or on their turntable or Walkman. The current versions might not be what we remember even during their cheesy music videos. But they are still good and these are the songs by two certified legends in popular music. And one has to remember: these are the Daryl’s House versions – different. Reworked for a new and old audience.

And sometimes, that is good enough.

As Hall walked back towards his room, I commended him for the show.

“Great show, Daryl,” I said.

“Thank you. I had a great time myself. Hope everybody enjoyed the show as well.”

He waved back. The six-month tour had come to an end.

And yes, Daryl Hall did blow mine and am sure most people’s minds away.