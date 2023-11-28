Home  >  Entertainment

Jed Madela to mark 20th anniversary with concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2023 05:06 PM

MANILA -- OPM singer Jed Madela is gearing up for a one night-concert this December to mark his 20th year in the music industry.

"Jed Madela Here & Now: The 20th Anniversary Concert” will be held on December 10 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Solaire.

The musical event will be directed by Floy Quintos with musical direction by Gino Cruz.

On Tuesday, Madela performed on ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" to promote his upcoming concert.

 

Madela rose to fame from singing in international competitions in 2003. He was a grand champion in World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) back in 2005.

