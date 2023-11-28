Home > Entertainment Jed Madela to mark 20th anniversary with concert ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2023 05:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber View this post on Instagram A post shared by CreaZion Studios (@thecreazionstudios) MANILA -- OPM singer Jed Madela is gearing up for a one night-concert this December to mark his 20th year in the music industry. "Jed Madela Here & Now: The 20th Anniversary Concert” will be held on December 10 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Solaire. The musical event will be directed by Floy Quintos with musical direction by Gino Cruz. On Tuesday, Madela performed on ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" to promote his upcoming concert. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jed Madela (@jedmadelaofficial) Jed Madela kicks off 20th anniversary concert in L.A. Madela rose to fame from singing in international competitions in 2003. He was a grand champion in World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) back in 2005. PH caps WCOPA stint with 5 grand championships, 362 medals LISTEN: Jed Madela releases new song 'Just For You' Jed Madela to be inducted into WCOPA Hall of Fame Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, television, music Read More: Jed Madela anniversary concert Jed Madela Here and Now Solaire