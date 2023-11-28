Angeline Quinto marks 34th birthday with family



MANILA -- Singer Angeline Quinto celebrated her birthday with her family. She turned 34 last Saturday.

On Instagram, Quinto shared photos of her with her fiancé Nonrev Daquina and their son Sylvio.

"Best birthday gift ever. Thank you, Babe," she captioned her post.

In one of her birthday updates, Quinto also expressed her gratitude to all and to God for the gift of life.

"Chapter 34. Thank you sweet people. Thank you, Lord," she wrote.

Last April, Quinto and her fiancé celebrated the first birthday of their son.

