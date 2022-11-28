MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta took to social media to share her wish to work again with actress Jackie Lou Blanco.

On Instagram, Cuneta uploaded a throwback photo of her and Blanco on the set of their 1982 movie “My Only Love.”

"Praying that we work together again sooner than everyone expects!" Cuneta captioned her post.

Aside from "My Only Love," the two also worked together in the 1983 film "Friends In Love."

In her previous post, Blanco, who also shared the same throwback photo with Cuneta, shared that doing "My Only Love" was memorable for her.

"It was so memorable because it was my first movie and it made it more special kasi dito kami naging close ni Sharon. I don't remember what we were talking about here. Just both being giddy and having fun. Friends may not see each other for long but the memories and love always remain in their hearts. Miss you, Mama," Blanco wrote on Instagram in February last year.

Just over a week ago, Cuneta revealed through a social media post that she is mulling retirement at the age of 56, saying she is “exhausted” and would rather spend most of her time with her family.

Dubbed local showbiz’s “Megastar,” Cuneta has been in the industry for 44 years as a hitmaker, host, and actress.



As early as 2019, Cuneta has been considering “semi-retirement” from showbiz, saying she would most likely agree to a few projects that are far between, in order to prioritize her well-being and her family.

Cuneta’s latest statement about possibly retiring came after announcements of her lead casting in major international projects — the film adaptation of “The Mango Bride” and the US series “Concepcion.”

Related video: