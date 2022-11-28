LOOK: Angeline Quinto gets birthday surprise

MANILA -- Singer Angeline Quinto celebrated her birthday as a first time mom. She turned 33 last Saturday.

On social media, Quinto posted photos taken by Cocoon Studios PH from the surprise birthday party organized by her team.

Also present at Quinto's intimate birthday celebration were her son Sylvio and her fiancé.

"Thank you Team AQ," she simply wrote in one of her posts on Instagram.

In her most recent Instagram upload, Quinto also marked the seventh month of her son. She gave birth to her firstborn on April 27.

"Seven-LOVE! Seeing you discover and explore the world fill our hearts with so much joy. Happy 7 months, baby love ko," Quinto captioned her post.

Last September, Quinto announced in her concert that she is engaged.

