Korean stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin welcome first baby

Photo from Vast Entertainment’s Instagram account.

Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed the birth of their baby boy.

The celebrity couple’s agencies, Vast Entertainment and MS Team Entertainment, confirmed reports that Son has given birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

Their agencies also confirmed that both Son and her baby are in good health.

The couple in Jun announced that they are expecting their first child. In October, Son’s agency confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The two got married on March 31.

The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.

