MANILA -- The music video for Kakai Bautista's single "Pag-Ibig Ko'y Panalo" has been released.

The video directed by Mark Putian is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Also featured on the music video were Bautista's friends Cai Cortez, China Cojuangco-Gonzalez, Gitri San Diego, Yeye Conde and Boobay Balbuena.

The track about self-love debuted two weeks ago on various music streaming platforms.

The track was composed by Lian Kyla and produced by Roque "Rox" Santos, with arrangement by Justine Catalan.

Last year, she released her version of the OPM hit "Huwag Ka Nang Magbabalik."

