MANILA – After two months with no new content, Yeng Constantino finally put up another vlog on Friday where she opened up about “the most painful and difficult moment” of her life.

At the beginning of the clip, Constantino first shared that she and her husband Yan Asuncion recently had COVID-19.

While her husband was asymptomic, Constantino felt all the symptoms of the disease that left her just curled up in bed for days.

“Nung una, I was just taking it easy kasi ayaw kong i-stress yung sarili ko. Baka lalong lumala yung sakit. Generally, malakas naman talaga yung loob ko. ‘Hindi. Kailangan ko lang hintayin to ng dalawang linggo and after this, mas mayroon na akong immune system against COVID,’” she said.

“Pero habang lumilipas ang mga araw at nagkakaroon ako ng ibang symptoms, nawalan ako ng pang-amoy, yung panlasa ko pumutla, doon mas nag-sink sa akin na may COVID nga ako. The scariest part for me is yung nagsimula na akong mahirapan huminga,” she added.

According to Constantino, she would sleep for 16 hours a day and her fever made her lose track of time.

While battling COVID-19, another unfortunate event happened in their family.

“Nung na-experience ko lahat ng yun, my mom passed away. Habang natutulog kami ni Yan, isang madaling araw, nag-ring yung phone. Yung tatay ko, nasa kabilang end. That was September 23, ng mga 5 a.m. Hindi ko pa narinig yung boses ng tatay ko na ganun kalungkot. Binalita niya sa amin na wala na si Mama,” she said.

Constantino said her mom had been struggling with her health for years but it really took a toll on her this year.

“Habang tumatanda siya, lalong nagkakaroon ng more complications yung sakit niya. This year talaga, mas naging obvious yung mga complications na yun,” she said.

Turning emotional, Constantino recalled the unconventional way her mom showed her love for her.

“To me, yung love ng nanay ko for me is trust. Lagi kong kinukuwestiyon yun nung bata ako, ‘Mahal ba talaga ako ni Mama?' Kasi sobrang sungit niya sa akin. Tapos parang matanda niya akong itrato kahit bunso ako. Pero kaya pala ganun yung nanay ko sa akin, sabi ni Papa, kasi tiwala daw siya sa akin.”

Although her mother is now gone, the Kapamilya singer said she will forever live in their hearts.

