MANILA – Alex Gonzaga dropped a new vlog where she gave a glimpse of how she and her husband Mikee Morada spent their first wedding anniversary.

Last November 4, the two decided to have a date at a popular restaurant in Tagaytay.

While they were on the way, Gonzaga shared that she considers their biggest achievement to date as a married couple was getting pregnant even though it did not push through, as she had a miscarriage.

The couple closed their first pregnancy chapter on October 12, and they shared the unfortunate news to the public five days later.

For Morada, getting through that difficult phase of their life together was something remarkable.

As for her anniversary gift for her husband, Gonzaga got Morada a game console.

“Nung first pregnancy, siyempre nalungkot si Mikee. Siguro para mawala-wala sa isip niya yung nangyari sa amin, naghanap siya [ng PS5]. Kaso nung naghanap kami, sold out. Kaya ngayon, nakahanap ako,” she said.

Morada, on the other hand, got Gonzaga a necklace.

Gonzaga and Morada tied the knot at their residence in Taytay, Rizal in November last year. The two were in a relationship for four years before they got married.