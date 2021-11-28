Ben&Ben, Zild, Juan Karlos release ‘Lunod’ music video

MANILA – Folk rock band Ben&Ben has finally released the highly-anticipated music video of their latest single “Lunod.”

Helmed by “Heneral Luna” director Jerrold Tarog, the track is a collaboration among Ben&Ben, Zild and Juan Karlos.

The song is still part of the Ben&Ben’s sophomore album “Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno” which was first released in September.

Currently, the music video has over 250,000 views on YouTube is one of the trending contents in the video-sharing platform.

Aside from this new music video drop, Ben&Ben is also gearing up for their first major online concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 5.

While they are very much excited, Ben&Ben during their virtual press conference two weeks ago noted how this whole project is actually bittersweet for the band.

“It’s sweet kasi to recognize na all of [our efforts] has led to this point. But it is also bitter kasi we would have definitely loved for everyone who’s been there for us na band na makasama namin sa isang venue. But because of the pandemic, hindi pa siya pwede,” they said.

Nonetheless, they vowed to make the virtual concert extra-special for them and their fans.

“Even if magkakahiwalay tayo and just on our screens, we wanted to make it something special. Basically 'yung mga gagawin namin are things na hindi pa nakikita before, at least from us, from the band.”

The band is expected to sing songs from “Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno” in the said concert.

