‘Mahal na mahal ka ni Tutoy’: Vice Ganda pens sweet birthday message for Ion Perez

MANILA — Vice Ganda opted for a “simple” birthday greeting for his boyfriend and fellow “It’s Showtime” mainstay Ion Perez on Friday, noting the simplicity and sincerity of their relationship.

On Instagram, the comedy superstar shared a selfie of Perez, captioned with his message of well wishes and a public declaration of his love for the showbiz newcomer.

“Di ko alam kung anung caption ang ilalagay ko. Gusto kong mag isip ng bonggang mga salita. Pero hindi eh. Nung dumating ka naging pinakamaganda kung ano ung pinakasimple. Kung ano ung totoo yun ang maganda. Kung ano yung sinsero yun ang maganda. Kaya di ko na aartehan,” Vice Ganda wrote.

“Happy Birthday Benigno!!! Araw araw magdadasal ako kay Lord na alagaan at ingatan ka nya. Na ipahintulot nyang maging matiwasay ka sa lahat ng oras. At sana bigyan nya pa tayo ng mahabang panahong magkasama.

“Kasi gusto kong makapiling ka pa. Gusto kong mapasaya pa kita. Gusto kong mahalin mo pa. Gusto kong mahalin ka pa. Dahil tuwing mahal kita doon ako masigla at masaya. At hanggat mahal kita yung mundo ko mananatiling maganda! Happy Birthday Noy!!!!!

“Mahal na mahal ka ni Tutoy!”

Vice Ganda was referring to his childhood nickname, which has also become Perez’s term of endearment for him.

Vice Ganda and Perez, whose love story unfolded on “It’s Showtime,” have been a couple for two years. They celebrated their anniversary in October.