‘Lalabas din ang katotohanan’: Jamir Garcia’s partner speaks up on musician’s death

MANILA — The partner of Slapshock’s Jamir Garcia has spoken up about the death of the musician.

Jaya Garcia bared her thoughts on Friday in a Facebook Live video, in which she said: “Lalabas din ang katotohanan,” in all caps.

Anger was clear in Jaya’s voice as she opened up about the events that preceded Jamir taking his own life. She did not detail exactly what but that it involved money.

“Gusto ko lang sana talaga ipagtanggol si Jamir at linawin ang lahat,” Jaya said, as the caption.

“Pero mas naramdaman kong mas magiging masaya siya kung aalalahanin na lang natin ang masasayang nagawa niya. Hindi niya deserve ang nangyari sa kanya. Sinira siya ng mga taong inggit.”

Prior to Jamir’s death, he was facing a complaint from his bandmates, Jerry Basco (his first cousin) and Lee Nadela, over Slapshock’s finances.

You can check out Jaya’s video in full below:

Jaya did not name anyone in her video (“Alam niyo kung sino kayo.”) though it prompted a reaction from Nadela.

Through a Facebook post of his own, Nadela defended himself and Basco: “Regarding Jaya’s Facebook video post yesterday, please don’t accuse me and Jerry Basco of wrongdoing, when we were just speaking out the truth and the injustice done to us.”

“Huwag mo sanang gawing galit ang lungkot na nararamdaman nating lahat, at ipasa ang galit sa amin o maghanap ng sisisihin dahil wala naman talagang nakakaalam ng tunay na dahilan kung bakit nagawa ni Jamir ‘yun.

“Jaya, ang mga binitiwan mong salita against us ay walang basehan, either tinatago mo ang katotohanan or wala kang alam at all sa nangyari sa band namin.

“We will answer all your baseless accusations and refute it with concrete evidence, na dapat sa korte ipepresenta. Kung sinasabi mong may evidence ka rin na hawak, sabay nating ilabas.

“Expect an answer from us. But for now, with all due respect to Jamir and family, we will mourn his passing.”

Nadela also said that he is “deeply saddened” by Jamir’s passing.

“We may have had differences, pero mas mahaba at mas marami kaming mabuting pinagsamahan for 23 years. Mahal ko siya na parang kapatid at nalungkot ako na ito ang pinili niyang paraan.

“God knows wala sa isip ko na sa ganito hahantong ang lahat,” Nadela wrote.



Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776