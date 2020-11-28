Hotdog tribute concert to be held at various Manila landmarks

MANILA -- This coming December 13, some of the top musicians in the country will perform songs from OPM icons Hotdog at some of Manila’s landmarks for a special online concert dubbed “Hinahanaphanap Kita Manila.”

Some of the artists performing in this one-of-a-kind concert include Nicole Laurel Asensio (singing “Panaginip” at the Jones Bridge), Ray Marasigan and Yeng Constantino (performing "Beh Buti Nga" at the Museo Pambata), Armi Millare and Gary Valenciano (singing “Manila” at the Luneta Park), and Ebe Dancel and IV of Spades’ Blaster Silonga (singing “Ikaw ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko” at the National Planetarium).

Others artists include Bing Austria, Rubber Inc., Paolo Garcia, and Bea Lorenzo.

"This started out after we heard a mix tape done by Paolo Garcia, the son of the late Dennis Garcia of Hotdog,” recounted director Juno Oebanda who initiated the project with Asensio and fellow director Alco Guerrero.



“From there we wondered, ‘Why don’t we do a Hotdog tribute since there was no proper such tribute done for the Garcia brothers (Rene and Dennis) who passed away all in the last two years?’”

Once the Garcia family unequivocally gave their blessings for the project, the organizers asked Viva’s Vic del Rosario if he could provide access to Hotdog’s catalogue. Without any hesitation as well, the media mogul gave free use of the songs.

“Initially, we wanted to do a show at the Luneta Park, but the National Parks Development Committee suggested we hold it instead at Paco Park which is celebrating its 200th anniversary,” Oebanda said.

“But then the other Manila institutions such as the Intramuros Administration, Nayong Pilipino Foundation, National Museum, and Museo Pambata, and the Planetarium among others asked if they could also participate.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shutting down many businesses, as well as sports or entertainment venues, the organizers recalibrated their plans.

“We felt that this is also a good opportunity to generate awareness – and possibly help – for these institutions that have been severely affected by the pandemic and lockdown,” pointed out Guerrero.

“Each song was assigned an artist or two and a director for the corresponding video at a certain Manila institution. I’d say we got sort of a who’s who in directing,” underscored Oebanda who is joined by Guerrero, RA Rivera, Quark Henares, Jason Tan, and Paolo Valenciano.

“When we shot the video for the song assigned to me, the Jones Bridge was closed down and I really felt the history of the place in the darkness and the silence,” related Asensio.

Each of the songs will be shown simultaneously in the evening of December 13 on the Facebook pages of the different Manila institutions.

“It has been crazy given the limitations placed on us due to the pandemic, but it is rewarding,” pointed out Oebanda.

“For one, we are paying tribute to Hotdog, an OPM icon; two, we are calling attention to the plight of these institutions; and three, it is great music that we are putting together. It’s a showcase of OPM talent that Manila Sound that was co-pioneered by Hotdog along with those greats from the 1960s, '70s, and '80s.”

