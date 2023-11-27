TayNew's 'Cherry Magic' Thai remake to air on Dec. 9

Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom in 'Cherry Magic' Thai remake trailer. Screenshot from GMMTV's YouTube channel.

The comeback series of Thai actors Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom is set to air next month.

In a new trailer released Monday, GMMTV revealed that the Thai adaptation of "Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" also known as the "Cherry Magic" series, will air starting December 9.

The more than 3-minute also showed more scenes of how Achi (New) has discovered Karan's (Tay) feelings for him.

Also included in the cast are Junior Panachai, Mark Jiruntanin, Jan Ployshompoo, Sing Harit, and Parn Thanaporn.

"Cherry Magic" is a Japanese manga about Adachi who gains the power to know people's thoughts when they touch him after he turns 30 while still being a virgin.

Adachi soon discovers that his co-worker, Kurosawa, has feelings for him and later on develops feelings for him too.

The manga was adapted into a Japanese series with Akaso Eiji as Adachi and Machida Keita as Kurosawa in 2020.

Tay and New belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S".

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

