Star Music releases video for Kyla's 'Hanggang Kailan'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for Kyla's revival of "Hanggang Kailan."

Directed by Raymark King Bingcang, the over six-minute video is now uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music. It features Alyssa Muhlach, Paolo Gumabao and Shawntel Cruz.

Previously recorded by Michael Pangilinan, "Hanggang Kailan" was composed by Cynthia Roque and Rox Santos. The new version was arranged by Tommy Katigbak with Roxy Liquigan as the executive producer.

The track was released last September.