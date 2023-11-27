MANILA -- Celebrity sweethearts Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio celebrated their 7th anniversary as a couple.

In his Instagram Stories, Alonte shared snaps taken from their celebration.

He also uploaded a photo of Andalio as he shared his anniversary message for the actress.

"Maligayang ikapitong taon sating dalawa.. Wala pa din nagbabago mas sumosobra pa nga! Lagi mong tatandaan lagi lang ako nasa likod mo! Mahal kita," Alonte wrote.

In the comment section of his post, Andalio left the message:

"I love you beh! Thank you."

Alonte and Andalio are two of the stars of hit afternoon series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" which airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related video: