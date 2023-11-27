'It's Showtime' hosts mark Ion Perez's birthday

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Television host Ion Perez has turned a year older.

On ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Monday, Perez, who took a break for his birthday, received greetings from his co-hosts led by Vhong Navarro.

"'Tol, happy birthday sa iyo," Navarro said.

"Happy birthday, Ion," Amy Perez said.

The hosts also sang the happy birthday song for Perez, the partner of "Showtime" host Vice Ganda.

On Sunday, Perez celebrated his 33rd birthday with a party, which was attended by his family, friends and his "Showtime" family.

According to Jugs Jugueta one of the highlights of the party was the dance number of Navarro and Jhong Hilario.

"Alam mo naman kapag minsan-minsan lang tayo nagkakasama nagkakasiyahan, birthday pa ng isang Kapamilya natin, of course kailangan natin magsaya sa pamamagitan ng pagsasayaw," Hilario said.

In his Instagram Stories posts, Perez also shared clips taken from his party.

Vice and Perez, whose love story unfolded on “It’s Showtime,” marked their fifth anniversary last month.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

