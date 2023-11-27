Director John Woo returns in 'Silent Night'

A scene from John Woo's 'Silent Night'

In the action genre, we are so used to shouting exchanges as gunshots are fired and car chasing happens.

"Silent Night," a movie by Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo, presents how silence becomes a powerful tool. Woo wields it with masterful precision in the mesmerizing film by breaking away from the conventional reliance on talk.

He crafted an immersive narrative that captivates the audience through the use of lighting, actions, and editing that transcend verbal communication.

"Senior High" star and award-winning actress Sylvia Sanchez prepared us before the gripping tale unfolded. The movie seamlessly weaves together timing and sounds, eliciting a rollercoaster of emotions. Sanchez's prophetic words about the film requiring energy from us resonated as the film unveiled its magic, proving her right in asserting that when Nathan Studios, the family-owned production company, distributes a film, it is undeniably unique.

Together with her daughter Ria Atayde and fellow well-loved and respected actress Lorna Tolentino, Sanchez is active in the distribution of foreign movies and the production of high-quality local titles to be showcased worldwide.

From the explosive opening scenes that deliver an adrenaline punch to action enthusiasts, the silence throughout "Silent Night" did not diminish the action-packed scenes and artfully subverted expectations.

Beyond the standard fare of action, "Silent Night" offers a narrative depth that gives off profound emotions without uttering a word.

With minimal dialogue, the actors portray their characters through facial expressions and nuanced gestures, leading the audience on a compelling journey of justice and retribution.

At its core, "Silent Night" unveils a love story beneath the explosions and gunfire — a testament to the boundless love of a father.

The movie, top-billed by Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman, unfolds like a symphony, breaking through barriers, transcending distances, and leaving an indelible mark on the soul.

Kinnaman's acting prowess allows viewers to witness and feel the emotions that resonate in the absence of words.

"Silent Night" emerges not just as an action film but as a cinematic masterpiece that speaks volumes in silence, leaving viewers speechless and moved.

Distributed by Nathan Studios, "Silent Night" opens in cinemas on Wednesday, November 29.