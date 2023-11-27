MANILA -- Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad thanked their fans who continue to support them in their afternoon series “Pira Pirasong Paraiso.”

Aside from acting, Ilacad is also looking forward to making more music, something she is very passionate about.

Asked where they will spend Christmas, the two said that their families are very close and they will most likely be together either on Christmas or New Year with their families -- and maybe on Valentine’s Day too.

A giddy Ilacad said she and KD will be in Japan in February because she won lottery tickets to her idol Taylor Swift’s concert there.

“I feel very blessed. I signed up and I won! It’s pa-swertihan, even if you have all the money in the world, it’s a draw. I was so surprised! I screamed, I cried when I found out I won,” said Ilacad, who is a certified Swiftie.

