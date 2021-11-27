SB19 marks its third year anniversary with “Our Zone” concert. Handout



As the trending Pinoy supergroup SB19 continues to conquer the music industry amid the pandemic, fans from different parts of the country are also looking forward to seeing the quintet perform in provinces.

The group hopes so, too.

According to Ken, who hails from Zamboanga, he was surprised to learn from his brother that a lot of people from their hometown know their songs.

“Sana nga po mangyari ’yun (a concert in the provinces). I'm sure marami ding fans na nakakakilala samin du’n, na nagsusuporta sa’min,” he said.

“Lalo na sinabi ng Kuya ko na, ‘Sana mag-perform kayo dito, no?’ Kasi pati mga kaibigan niya kilala kami. Di ko inexpect kasi bukid kasi amin. Di ko inexpect na aabot ’yung music namin du’n.”

Ken said they wanted to meet their fans from the farthest areas in the country.

“Hopefully, in the near future, makapag-perform kami du’n and ma-meet namin ’yung mga fans sa probinsya para ma-experience din nila mga nilu-look up mong persons,” Ken said.

Pablo, the group leader, added: “Lahat naman ng artists sobrang thristy na sa public event. Talagang feeling ko ’pag nagkaroon na ng time na pwede na magsama-sama ’yung mga audiences sa iisang lugar, kantahin ’yung mga kanta na kinakanta nila during pandemic, feeling ko it's gonna be explosive.”

For now, SB19 are reminiscing the good ol’ days when they could still mingle with their fans in-person at mall shows and events.

“Binabalikan po namin ’yung mga live performances namin before like mall shows, mga previous events, mga mini-concert namin before. Nakakatuwa po. Grabe talaga ’yung hype ’pag may audience,” Stell said.

“Kahit pagod ka, di mo nararamdaman ’yung pagod kasi iniisip mo ang daming nanood. Wala kang time mapagod kasi gusto mo all out.”

The P-pop group is set to be added to the elite group of musicians who have graced the Araneta Coliseum stage as they conduct a live, 2-day anniversary concert on November 27 and 28.

Despite doing the concert virtually, the group acknowledged it was overwhelming to have made it to the popular concert venue.

“Super overwhelming and happy kami na finally it's happening. Talagang makakapag-perform na kami sa Araneta. Before nga po, nangangarap lang kami na sana 'di ba in the future, makapag-perform tayo sa stage na ito. Marami na kami napanood na concerts sa Araneta before,” Josh said.

He also hoped that they could return to Araneta once again when audiences are finally allowed inside concert venues.

Unlike their past virtual concert, this one billed as “Our Zone” will have a live virtual audience, which also excites SB19.

SB19 was supposed to have an Araneta show in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “SB19 Our Zone 2021: Anniversary Concert” will happen at 5 p.m., but with different programs, setlists, and activities.

The concert, which will feature live performances, games and special guests, offers 5 Zones or ticket tiers to choose from. Tickets are available via KTX.PH and www.sb19ozone.com.

The group is coming off the successful staging of its “Back in the Zone” concert in August, which set the record as the highest-grossing concert on KTX with more than 14,000 unique viewers.