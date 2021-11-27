Hindi na mapipigilan ang pag-arangkada ng music career ng P-Pop groups na BINI at BGYO at mapanonood na online ang kanilang Global Virtual party Asia tour kasama ang kanilang fans mula Thailand at Indonesia na ipinalabas via online livestreaming noong November 21, 2021.

Ang BINI ay binubuo ng 8 talented girls na sina Jhoanna Robles, Nicolette Vergara, Gweneth Apuli, Mary Loi Ricalde, Maraiah Queen Arceta, Stacey Aubrey Sevilleja, Mikhaela Lim at Sheena Mae Catacutan.

BINI

Habang ang BGYO ay binubuo ng 5 equally talented boys na sina John Lloyd “JL” Toreliza, Angelo Troy “Gelo” Rivera, Akira Morishita, Michael “Mikki” Claver Jr. at Nathaniel “Nate” Porcalla.

BGYO

Ibinahagi rin sa nasabing virtual party ang hit singles ng P-Pop groups na “Born to Win” ng BINI at “The Baddest” ng BGYO. Masayang nakipagkuwentuhan ang P-Pop groups sa kanilang fans, mga taga-media at influencers mula sa Thailand at Indonesia.

BINI at BGYO kasama ang kanilang fans mula sa Thailand at ang event host na si Tassama “Mam” Damdaeng noong November 21, 2021 Global Virtual party Asia tour

Game na game rin ang mga music artist sa pagsasalita ng famous Thai at Bahasa Tongue Twister lines. At kinanta rin nila ang kanilang singles na “Born to Win” at “The Light” sa wikang Bahasa.

BINI at BGYO kasama ang kanilang fans mula sa Indonesia at ang event hosts na sina John Lye at Riri noong November 21, 2021 Global Virtual party Asia tour

Nagpahatid naman ng pasasalamat ang rising P-Pop groups sa kanilang mga tagasuporta.

“… we are so grateful that we have supporters…we just can’t wait to give back the love and support that they’ve given us…And the Thai version of Born to Win music video is gonna be out next year,” sabi ng BINI.

“…we wanna say thank you and we feel so blessed and the aces and blooms are always there for us. In everything that we do, they always support us…we really love ACEs and BLOOMs…On Dec. 3, we’re gonna go to Dubai, both BGYO and BINI and we hope to see you there in 1MX Dubai and you can get your tickets now at ktx.ph,” paanyaya naman ng BGYO.