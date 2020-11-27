WATCH: ABS-CBN releases ‘Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya’ lyric video

Christmas station ID to debut on December 1

MANILA — ABS-CBN on Friday released the lyric video of “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” its Christmas theme song featuring performances from 20 Kapamilya stars.

The lyric video debuted during ABS-CBN’s newscast “TV Patrol,” after its advanced release earlier at noon on iWant TFC.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Released amid the coronavirus pandemic, and after the forced broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN that resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of workers, “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” speaks of fresh starts and hope, drawn from faith.

The song, penned by Robert Labayen and Love Rose de Leon with music by Thryo Alfaro, also “highlights the love we share to our fellowmen and our gratitude to God, the primary source of light and joy of every family,” ABS-CBN said.

In line with its theme of spreading inspiration around the world, a portion of the song translates “liwanag” and “ligaya” in several languages, including Waray, Kapampangan, Maguindanao, Italian, Korean, and Arabic.

Interpreting the song are ABS-CBN stars Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Ogie Alcasid, Morissette Amon, Bamboo, Janine Berdin, Darren Espanto, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga, Jona, Moira, Martin Nievera, Elha Nympha, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Inigo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, Lea Salonga, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, and Gary Valenciano.

The Friday release of the lyric video comes a few days before the premiere of ABS-CBN’s Christmas station ID, scheduled on Tuesday, December 1.

Since 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing annual Christmas station IDs, producing memorable tunes that have become holiday staples, notably “Star ng Pasko” and “Just Love,” among others.

The 2018 version marked one of the biggest gatherings of celebrities in local showbiz, as some 400 ABS-CBN stars and personalities assembled for the “Family is Love” station ID.

Related video: