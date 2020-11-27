'Rakenrol, parekoy': Chito Miranda mourns death of Slapshock's Jamir Garcia

MANILA — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda is mourning the death of Jamir Garcia, the vocalist of rap and nu-metal icons Slapshock.

On Instagram, Miranda admitted that he was initially intimated by Garcia and Slapshock.

"Dati, hindi kita trip. Hindi ko din trip 'yung banda mo, and I always made sure na maging snob at mayabang sa 'yo... or I would at least try, kasi di naman talaga ako ganun... Pero gusto talaga kita yabangan every time nagkikita tayo. Ganun ako sa 'yo simply because I was intimidated by you, your band, and your crowd," Miranda wrote.

"Pero kahit anong gawin kong angas sa 'yo, you would still always be consistently kind and soft-spoken. Hanggang wala nalang talaga akong magawa kung 'di maging mabait din sa 'yo kasi wa-epek 'yung mga pa-angas-angas ko sa 'yo. Wala din choice kung 'di mabilib sa banda ninyo dahil sobrang professional at hardworking n'yo lahat," Miranda added.

"Malungkot ako na nawala ka agad, pero masaya ako na nakilala kita. Rakenrol, parekoy."

Garcia was found dead on Thursday inside his home in Quezon City at around 9:30 a.m, authorities confirmed. He was 42.

Details of his funeral are still being finalized, and it remains unclear whether it will be a public one.

When his death was announced, many were quick to honor Garcia as one of their musical heroes.

The local music scene also mourned the death of Garcia.

Born Vladimir Garcia, he was also described as a “legend” for his 23 years with Slapshock, helping bring to life classics such as “Anino Mo” and “Agent Orange.”

