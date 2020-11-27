After miscarriage in January, Christina Perri now loses baby girl

American singer Christina Perri is mourning the death of her baby girl.

Perri revealed the sad news to her fans and followers in an Instagram post on November 25 as she posted a photo showing her and her husband Paul Costabile holding the little hand of their baby girl.

In the caption, the "A Thousand Years" singer said that their baby was stillborn.

"Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," she wrote in the caption.



It was a difficult pregnancy for Perri, who, earlier this month, admitted in a tweet that the "baby will still have some challenging.'

hi everyone thank you for your love & prayers i’m able to go home and monitor baby closely. baby will still have some challenging issues when they arrive but hopefully i can stay pregnant a bit longer. love you all x — christina perri (@christinaperri) November 11, 2020

The singer also previously admitted that she suffered miscarriage last January.

"I never wanted to do a maternity shoot. I didn’t take any photos when I was pregnant with Carmella because I was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in January, everything changed for me. I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman. I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time i’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body," Perri wrote.

