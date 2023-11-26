Here's how Filipino fans can watch the 2023 MAMA Awards

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together performing at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Photo: MnetMAMA/X

Filipino fans are in for a treat this late November because they can now watch the 2023 MAMA Awards, the biggest award ceremony in K-pop that features extravagant performances from some of the biggest names in the industry.

The two-day award show, which will be staged at Japan's Tokyo Dome on November 28 and 29, can be viewed on tvN Premium via Cignal Channel 237 and on the Smart LiveStream (formerly GigaPlay) app, according to a press release.

Poster for the 2023 MAMA Awards. Photo from CJ ENM

Singer Jeon Somi and K-drama heartthrob Park Bo-gum return as hosts, similar to last year's event, while K-pop heavyweights like TVXQ, Seventeen, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen are set to perform at the show.

Contestants of the popular dance competition series "Street Women Fighter 2," which aired earlier this year, are also part of the lineup of performers.

Presented by entertainment company CJ ENM, the MAMA Awards recognize achievements in the K-pop industry, though they also give out prizes to a few other Asian acts.

The event was launched in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards but was later renamed as the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). In 2022, CJ ENM announced it would rebrand the show as the MAMA Awards.

