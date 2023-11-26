MANILA — Actress Heaven Peralejo celebrated her birthday with a college degree.

In an Instagram post, Peralejo shared snaps from her college graduation for her 24th birthday.

Peralejo graduated with a degree in business management at Southville International School.

"Starting my 24th year with a degree as I officially march as a graduate. Onto bigger and better things," she said in the caption.

Peralejo rose to fame for joining the hit reality competition series "Pinoy Big Brother" and went on to play roles in series like "Pamilya Ko" and "Starla."

She recently bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role award in the 39th Luna Awards for her role in "Nanahimik ang Gabi " as Me-Ann.

Peralejo was last seen in the hit Prime Video series "Linlang" as Olivia.

