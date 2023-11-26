Daryl Hall arrives in PH for concert

Photo from Daryl Hall's Facebook page.

MANILA — American singer Daryl Hall arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for an upcoming concert in the country.

In a Facebook post, Hall posed with Daryl's House Band as they are set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday.

"In Manila getting ready to rock the Mall of Asia Arena Monday night," Hall said in the caption.

In an announcement, Ovation Productions said the upcoming show will also feature fellow 1970s hitmaker Todd Rundgren as special guest.

Hall, who rose to popularity in the 1970s, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

He is half of the Grammy Award-winning duo Hall & Oates, and is known for songs like "Maneater" and "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)."

