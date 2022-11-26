LOOK: Jane de Leon holds glamorous birthday party

MANILA -- Kapamilya and "Mars Ravelo's Darna" actress Jane de Leon made sure to celebrate her 24th birthday in a glamorous way.

De Leon shared on Instagram some snippets of her birthday celebration which was attended by her co-stars on "Darna" and other celebrities.

Attending her birthday party were Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson, Darren Espanto, Angel Aquino, and Hayden Kho.

Also present in the party were Enchong Dee, Tim Yap, Joj Pangan, Paolo Gumabao, Zaijian Jaranilla, Kira Balinger, and Rio Locsin.

"My night with family and friends was filled with fun and surprises. My heart is overwhelmed because of these beautiful souls celebrating with me. I love you guys," she said.

De Leon turned 24 last Tuesday.

It appeared that her "Darna" co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia were not able to attend her party.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC