The long wait was over as Megastar Sharon Cuneta finally appeared on primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Friday.

In the episode titled “Rebelasyon”, viewers had a glimpse of Aurora (Cuneta) who appeared to be staying abroad.

Cuneta’s character did not have any lines yet as she was seen just entering her flat with food and flowers.

However, in the teaser for Monday's episode, she was introduced as the daughter of Don Ignacio Guillermo (Tommy Abuel), who is battling for his life in the Philippines after getting abducted.

Aurora was reduced to tears when she found out that her father is in critical condition.

Last Wednesday, “Ang Probinsyano” released the first glimpse of the screen and music icon as her character in the series, days before her debut.

The half-minute video marked the first time Cuneta is seen in character, nearly a month after she was announced as an additional cast member in “Ang Probinsyano.”

Lead star and creative head Coco Martin previously teased that Cuneta’s role is vital in the story, as Aurora will connect several characters.

Cuneta has so far filmed scenes with Rowell Santiago, who portrays President Oscar Hidalgo and his impostor Mariano, and Tirso Cruz III, who plays the scheming Arturo — indicating Aurora is connected to the political storyline of “Ang Probinsyano.”

“We are such a happy family here,” Cuneta gushed in an Instagram post showing her with Cruz and director Malu Sevilla.

She also said that Cardo, Martin’s iconic character, can eventually become police chief. “May apo na siya tuloy pa rin ang show!” she said.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

