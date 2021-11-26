Watch more on iWantTFC

The much-anticipated movie of on-screen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano “Love Is Color Blind” topped the trending topics in the Philippines once again after Star Cinema released its official teaser.

Fans of “DonBelle” trooped to social media platforms on Friday to swoon about the movie teaser of the movie which follows the characters of Cara (Mariano) and Ino (Pangilinan).

In the 100-second video clip uploaded on YouTube, Cara is seen entering a school and asking for her classroom. In the process, she would meet Ino, whom she called “love” to ask for direction.

Although he gave directions to the classroom, Ino appeared to be evasive to Cara, who secretly stole his photo from the school bulletin board.

In another scene, Mariano’s character appeared to be so hooked with Pangilinan’s that she stalked him in a tattoo shop.

But Ino completely ignored him until Cara ran towards him while shouting his real name.

"LICB PosterTeaserREVEAL" topped the trending list followed by #HelloCaraAndIno.

The teaser came just a week after the Star Cinema gave life to the now-viral audio teaser two weeks ago, releasing the look test video of DonBelle’s characters Cara and Ino.

In the short clip, Mariano showed the clingy side of Cara seeking attention from an evasive Ino (Pangilinan).

“Panagutan mo ang hindi pagpaparamdam sa akin... Sasama ako kung saan ka pupunta,” Cara told Ino.

A sneak peek of the same part of the script was released early this month by John Leo Garcia, who is directing the movie.

The screenplay was written by Kristine Gabriel and Simon Lloyd Arciaga.

“Love Is Color Blind,” which will be released on Dec. 10, follows the massive success of Pangilinan and Mariano’s launching series “He’s Into Her.”

Meanwhile, as they marked their second anniversary as on-screen partners, Pangilinan and Mariano got featured in electronic billboards across the globe, highlighting their upcoming movie “Love is Color Blind.”

According to a report by Push, fans surprised the trending love team known as DonBelle on their anniversary with several billboards in New York, South Korea, Dubai, and Switzerland.

DonBelle enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series. Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano set to release her debut album, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC