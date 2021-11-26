Photos from Maxene Magalona's Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress Maxene Magalona teared up as she received a touching surprise birthday celebration from her co-stars in “Viral Scandal.”

Magalona took to Instagram to share how her birthday went during the taping of the ongoing ABS-CBN primetime series.

“So grateful to have been able to spend my birthday with my #ViralScandal family as we start another cycle of taping,” she said in the caption.

The actress said she got emotional, as seen in some snaps, after realizing that she is valued by the people around her.

“Tbh, I didn’t expect to become so emotional when I saw the vegan cake that they gave me. Reading the words, ‘Happy birthday, Mayora’ brought me to tears because it made me feel seen, heard and loved,” Magalona continued.

“It made me feel valued and appreciated. I am actually getting teary-eyed as I type this because I remember how raw and pure the emotion was.”

According to Magalona, she has been craving for love, affection and human connection, making her feel so blessed to be surrounded by her “Viral” family.

“Being part of this family makes me feel that God’s love truly is perfect. Just like Audrey Ramones,” she added.

The daughter of the late Francis Magalona marked her birthday on November 23.

Produced by RCD Narratives, “Viral Scandal” also features Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca, Joshua Garcia, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Miko Raval, Aya Fernandez, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral Scandal” airs on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

