Photo from Jennylyn Mercado's vlog

Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo are expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced it through a vlog on Friday.

The wedding of Mercado and Trillo became extra special as they revealed the gender of their baby after the ceremony.

It was a long-time dream for the newly weds to have a baby and they admitted to praying for it to be a girl this time.

“Gusto naman namin ng ibang mapaglalaruan, ibang mabibihisan. Lalo na si Jen, tuwang-tuwa siya sa baby girl,” Trillo said in the vlog.

The two have sons from their respective past relationships.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Mercado, 34, has a son with former boyfriend Patrick Garcia, while Trillo, 40, also has a son from a previous relationship.

According to the couple, they even hoped that the perfect embryo they have in the US for a supposed surrogacy plan would be a girl.

“Kahit andun pa lang kami sa Dallas, ginagawa pa lang namin yung surrogacy plans namin. Ni-request namin na sana baby girl ang lumabas,” the actor said, adding that it turned out to be a male.

“Mina-manifest na natin na girl to. Kahit hindi pa namin alam. Mahilig akong tumingin ng pink. Siya [Dennis] confident naman na girl yan. Ganun kami ka-confident girl,” Mercado narrated.

Trillo’s family, especially his mother, prayed for a girl. Some of their friends have already had a hunch that Mercado is conceiving a girl because of her “blooming aura.”

During the gender reveal event, the guests were given a box with a pot inside of it. They were asked to eat the food inside the pot to learn the baby’s gender which turned out to be a girl.

After being a couple for seven years, a new chapter started for Mercado and Trillo as they finally tied the knot, they revealed last week.

Mercado and Trillo took to Instagram to share some snaps of their intimate wedding, where the actress wore a Vania Romoff wedding gown while the actor looked dapper in his Edwin Tan white suit.

Related video: