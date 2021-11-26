Photos from Kimpoy Feliciano's Instagram account



MANILA -- Several netizens are starting to wonder if actress Heaven Peralejo and actor-vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano are now a couple.

This after Feliciano took to Instagram to greet the Kapamilya actress with a sweet birthday message accompanied by a photo showing them at a beach.

The popular YouTuber also thanked Peralejo for coming into his life.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful soul @heavenperalejo. Thank you for coming into my life so unexpectedly! Will be here for you no matter what. That's a promise,” Feliciano wrote in the caption.

Fans got more intrigued when Peralejo commented on the post, calling the vlogger “beh.”

“Luv u forever beh!!!” she replied.

The post drew mixed reactions from netizens with some supporting the two, while others did not take the possible romance lightly.

“Happy for youuu!” a fan commented.

“hahahahahaha sana all heaven,” another netizen added.

Meanwhile, some fans were quick to point out that Feliciano and Peralejo are just friends.

“They’re just close friends,” a commenter said.

Peralejo marked her 22nd birthday with a beach photo and a message for herself as she celebrate her special day.

"Grateful for all the lessons, blessings, and people in my life that have helped shape the woman I’m becoming. Here’s to thriving, smiling, and riding through the waves of life!" Peralejo wrote.

Last month, Peralejo confirmed that she is again single after deleting all her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, just weeks after revealing that they are a couple.

According to Peralejo, she has moved on and is now enjoying her life.

