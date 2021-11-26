Angeline Quinto drops new single 'Salamat sa 'Yo'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer-actress Angeline Quinto, who is celebrating her 10th year in show business, has released her latest single "Salamat sa 'Yo."

The track, which is now available on various streaming platforms, was composed by Jonathan Manalo.

The lyric video of the song has also been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Sampung taong puno ng iyakan, tawanan, kwentuhan, at kantahan. Sampung taon na walang humpay na suporta mula SA'YO. SALAMAT," Quinto wrote on Instagram to promote the single.

Quinto, dubbed as “Queen of Teleserye Theme Songs,” started her showbiz career after winning the TV talent contest "Star Power: Search for the Next Female Pop Superstar" in 2011.



Aside from singing, Quinto has also ventured into acting and has starred in both movies and teleseryes.

Aside from singing the theme song, Quinto also starred in ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" which concluded last November 12.