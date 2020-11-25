Sweet! Boyfriend credits Kiray as inspiration in grad photos

MANILA — “Kiray lang malakas!” These were the words of dedication seen in the graduation photo of Stephan Estopia, boyfriend of actress Kiray Celis, which she shared with her followers early this week.

In the photos that have since circulated on social media, Estopia also professed his love for Celis with writings on a white board.

“Proud na proud ako sayo,” Celis wrote, congratulating Estopia, who graduated from Arellano University.

“Sobrang saya ko na nakatapos kana. Bonus nalang yung gawin mo akong isa sa mga inspirasyon mo.”

In his own post, Estopia thanked Celis, whom he endearingly calls “mommy,” for her love and support.

The couple has openly shared milestones in their relationship since theirs went public in 2019.

“Pagbigyan niyo na kami magpost ng jowa ko,” Celis tweeted in June. “Proud lang kami sa isa’t isa. Alam kong hindi pa kami kasal kaya wag papakasiguro.”

“Pero galing kami sa relasyon na hindi proud samin. Na hindi man lang kami maipag malaki. Kasi marami palang mga tinatago! Deserved namin to!”