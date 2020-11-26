Slapshock's Jamir Garcia dead at 43

Slapshock Facebook account.

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Rock star Jamir Garcia was found dead at his home in Project 8, Quezon City at 9:30 a.m on Thursday. He was 43.

This was confirmed to ABS-CBN News by Garcia family friend and businessman Dodie Arcaya who supported his career and his heavy metal band Slapshock.

“He’s a great loss to the rock music industry," he said.

Arcaya and Garcia were supposed to meet this morning to discuss publicity materials.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized for Garcia.

Born Vladimir Garcia, he was the vocalist of Slapshock for over two decades. The band marked its 23rd anniversary early this year.

In a previous interview, Garcia said he and his bandmates started the group after they found themselves on the same page as to the music that they wanted to accomplish.

“It’s a relationship na matibay because of the foundation that we had,” he said of their group.

According to a MYX report last February, Slapshock has been working on their 10th studio album as a follow-up to “Atake,” which they released in 2017.

While the band gave no other details about the album at that time, Slapshock said their fans will get a taste of their new music this year.

In 2019, the band did a nationwide tour, and also performed in a series of shows in Canada and in South Korea.

Aside from Garcia, Slapshock is composed of Lee Nadela, Lean Ansing, Jerry Basco and Chi Evora.

The band is known for their songs such as “Agent Orange,” “Sigaw,” “Misterio” and “Cariño Brutal,” among many others.

Following the news of Garcia’s death, the official Twitter page of the band changed its profile photo with a plain black picture.

– With a report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC