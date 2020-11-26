'Sana all,' 'I have some chika': Blackpink's Lisa speaks Filipino for fun video

MANILA — Penshoppe whipped up a nice early Christmas present for fans of Blackpink.
The local clothing brand got Lisa as a guest to launch Penshoppe TV, and it features the K-pop star gamely trying to speak Filipino for fun and do various games and challenges.
A teaser was released this Wednesday, and it saw Lisa say, “Hey bes! I have some chika!” and “Sana all.”
It was last year when Lisa was first confirmed as a celebrity endorser of the homegrown fashion brand. She joins the likes of Kendall Jenner, Sandara Park, Zayn Malik, and Gigi Hadid as some of the international stars to become the face of Penshoppe.
The full episode will be released this Sunday, 4 p.m.