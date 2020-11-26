'Rock in paradise': OPM community mourns death of Slapshock’s Jamir Garcia

MANILA — The local music scene was in mourning on Thursday at the death of Jamir Garcia, vocalist with rap and nu-metal icons Slapshock. He was just 43.

“Heal our broke hearts right now Lord,” wrote Teddy Corpuz of Rocksteddy, as he joined several musicians in reacting to Garcia’s shock passing. “Bigyan mo kami ng lakas para makayanan ito.”

Lord bigyan mo kami ng lakas para makayanan ito. Di namin alam kung paano pero alam namin Your strength is made perfect in our weakness. Heal our broke hearts right now Lord. 😔🙏💔 #RipJamir — zndɹoƆ ʎppǝ⊥ (@teddspotting) November 26, 2020

Garcia was found dead inside his home in Quezon City at around 9:30 a.m, authorities confirmed. Details of his funeral are still being finalized, and it remains unclear whether it will be a public one.

When his death was announced, many were quick to honor Garcia as one of their “musical heroes.”

He was also described as a “legend” for his 23 years with Slapshock, helping bring to life classics such as “Anino Mo” and “Agent Orange.”

The MYX Philippines team extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia. A fierce performer on stage, Jamir was one of the nicest and humblest rockstars we’ve had the pleasure of working with. He will truly be missed in the OPM band scene. pic.twitter.com/kY7PCTG7YG — MYX Philippines (@MYXphilippines) November 26, 2020

This is a very sad day for our local music scene.



Rest in peace to one of our musical heroes, Jamir Garcia of Slapshock.



We are humbly asking everyone to stop sharing his photo, have some decency and respect to his family. — B r i s o m (@Brisomph) November 26, 2020

JAMIR, respect then, now, and forever. RIP Legend. — Zion PH 🦁 (@lioncalledzion) November 26, 2020

Hope that you've find the real peace, Sir Jamir. 😢 pic.twitter.com/pDCwOPU2VJ — Dwight Luna (@_duwayt) November 26, 2020

RIP boss Jamir 🙏🏻 — TJ Monterde (@tjmusicmonterde) November 26, 2020

RIP, Jamir. 🙏 — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) November 26, 2020

Biglang ganun lang. Life. — Ramon Bautista (@ramonbautista) November 26, 2020

Sending prayers to Jamir Garcia and his family. 😭🙏🏼#RIPJamir — ＪＵＧＳ Ｊｕｇｕｅｔａ (@jugsjugsjugs) November 26, 2020

Others remembered how they rocked out to Garcia and his band growing up, while there were some who chose to pay tribute by highlighting how humble he was off-stage.

Saw you in UP when I was a young girl rocking out to Agent Orange. Saw you again recently in UP Hiwaga. You were such a presence on stage! But My favorite memory was seeing you be a father to Heaven & supporting Jaya. Jamir.. 🙏🏻 Rest in Paradise.. — Chynna Ortaleza (@ChynsOrtaleza) November 26, 2020

Your light & legacy will never be extinguished. Rock in Paradise Sir Jamir Garcia.

The whole OC Family would like to extend our sincerest condolences & prayers to his family, friends & supporters. pic.twitter.com/kOXh34f13a — O/C Records (@OCRecordsPH) November 26, 2020

