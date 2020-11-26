'Rock in paradise': OPM community mourns death of Slapshock’s Jamir Garcia

MANILA — The local music scene was in mourning on Thursday at the death of Jamir Garcia, vocalist with rap and nu-metal icons Slapshock. He was just 43.
“Heal our broke hearts right now Lord,” wrote Teddy Corpuz of Rocksteddy, as he joined several musicians in reacting to Garcia’s shock passing. “Bigyan mo kami ng lakas para makayanan ito.”
Garcia was found dead inside his home in Quezon City at around 9:30 a.m, authorities confirmed. Details of his funeral are still being finalized, and it remains unclear whether it will be a public one.
When his death was announced, many were quick to honor Garcia as one of their “musical heroes.”
He was also described as a “legend” for his 23 years with Slapshock, helping bring to life classics such as “Anino Mo” and “Agent Orange.”
Others remembered how they rocked out to Garcia and his band growing up, while there were some who chose to pay tribute by highlighting how humble he was off-stage.
