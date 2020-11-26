Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel to headline TikTok fundraising concert

MANILA - TikTok is bringing together some of the country’s most popular artists in the music scene as it stages an online benefit concert this Saturday, November 28.

In a press release, TikTok announced that the virtual event dubbed #TikTokTogetherPH will be for the benefit of those affected by the recent typhoons.

The show will be streamed live on the @tiktokphilippines account at 6:30 p.m.

Through the virtual charity concert, TikTok is hoping its online community will be “encouraged to continue doing what it can to help those who are still struggling to bounce back from these calamities.”

Among the artists who will perform during the fundraiser are Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel, Mayonnaise, The Itchyworms, Top Suzara, Zild, Donnalyn Bartolome, Maris Racal, Ella Cruz and Kyline Alcantara.

Also to be featured are Ranz & Niana, SHA Boys, Bini, Leanne and Naara, JMKO, AI James, ALLMO$T, Soulstice, Nik Makino, Never the Strangers, The Good Times, Ashley Julianne Raven, Bandang Lapis, Juan Caoile, Mona Gonzales, Chloe Redondo, and Mikey Bustos.

The event will be hosted by voice talent Inka Magnaye, whose voice is behind the in-flight safety announcements of the Philippine Airlines.

TikTok said 100% percent of the live gift proceeds raised from #TikTokTogetherPH will be turned over to Generation Hope, World Vision, Philippine Animal Welfare Society and Balcony Entertainment.

Related video: