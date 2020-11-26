READ: ABS-CBN Statement on Bea Alonzo

Home  >  Entertainment

Posted at Nov 26 2020 10:56 AM

ABS-CBN STATEMENT ON BEA ALONZO
26 NOVEMBER 2020

After a series of consultations, Bea Alonzo has decided to pursue her professional goals under a new talent management. Bea has subsequently advised ABS-CBN that she has appointed Ms. Shirley Kuan to represent her as manager. We respect her decision.

ABS-CBN has full confidence that Ms. Kuan, an industry veteran, will manage Bea with the same attention and care that Star Magic has devoted to Bea’s professional career. Star Magic is coordinating with Bea and her new management to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Even if Bea is no longer with Star Magic, she will always remain a Kapamilya.

