Online fundraising concert on Bonifacio Day to highlight bayanihan spirit

MANILA – The non-partisan group We the Youth Vote (WTYV) is set to hold an online fundraising concert on November 30 in commemoration of the birth of Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio.

Dubbed as “Tayô Táyo: A WTYV Online Fundraising Concert,” the digital event is for the benefit of the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pantawid ng Pamilya (SNPP).

The SNPP is an organizational community that champions the continued implementation of expansion of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Streaming live on WTYV’s official Facebook page and Kumu channel, the concert will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It will be headlined by acts including Kean Cipriano, Unique, theater gems Phi Palmos and Gab Pangilinan, bird., Rice Lucido, Glaiza de Castro, Adrian Lindayag, Chai Fonacier, Earl Generao and Pappel and Biahana among many others.

WTYV was officially launched in September, shortly after the voter’s registration period began.

“Since its launch, we have attracted the attention and participation of youth leaders nationwide, school organizations, and local celebrities and content creators, helping the movement gain traction, especially on social media,” the group said.

“Some of those who have openly expressed support in our advocacy are Macoy Dubs, Ria Atayde, Direk Tonette Jadaone, Kean Cipriano; vloggers Laureen Uy, Kerwin King, and Benny Cua; theater artists Gab Pangilinan and Phil Palmos, among others,” it added.

Related video: